Photo: Cover art for Khalid’s “Softest Touch” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid is steadily putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated EVERYTHING IS CHANGING album, which is due out later this year. To prep fans for what’s to come, the hitmaker returned today (March 31) with his latest single, “Softest Touch.” On the song, Khalid taps into his sensitive side as he croons about giving into an irresistible infatuation:

“You’ve got the softest touch, I just can’t get enough, when it comes to you, you are the one I want/ You’ll always be the one, oh, it’s such a pleasure, whenever we’re together I find myself stuck on you, yeah/ It’s now or never, tell her future endeavors, plan out these trips in her name, I’ll go/ I know you got other guys that you call”

The Georgia-born talent recently sat down with Eddie Francis for an interview on Apple Music 1, where he delved into what the new single means to him. “I felt like I needed this,” he revealed. “It’s been an interesting couple of years. I feel like everybody’s been a little bit confused and sad and under the weather, and so I just wanted to put something out for my fans that I felt was undeniably happy. There’s good vibes and good energy. I’m just contributing to the world and giving people some love to hold onto.”

Khalid’s last body of work was 2021’s Scenic Drive (The Tape), a nine-song offering with additional features from Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox. Prior to that, he dropped his well-received sophomore LP, Free Spirit, which was complete with collaborations alongside Safe and John Mayer. Free Spirit went on to grab the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 202,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold and has also since gone Platinum.

Be sure to press play on Khalid’s brand new “Softest Touch” single down below. 

