Is 21 Savage missing his calling as an R&B crooner? The rate at which he becomes a viral hit for showcasing his vocals makes it hard to believe that the “No Heart” rapper isn’t contemplating laying his best singing efforts on wax like his good friend Drake.

This weekend, a clip of 21 Savage singing turned heads yet again when he was handed the mic by none other than the King of R&B, Usher. The diamond-status sensation chose to add a little extra flair to his “My Way” Las Vegas residency performance when he beckoned for the Saint Laurent Don to join in on singing “My Boo” on Saturday (April 15). Of course, the Her Loss artist obliged to the audience’s delight.

Online reactions included one fan writing, “Now why he got all that bass in his voice like we don’t be hearing him go falsetto on these lives?” Another person jokingly commented, “Lmao Savage acting like half his IG Lives last year weren’t him singing his a** off.” The emcee gave fans a shot of the phenomenal residency from his perspective when he shared footage in his Instagram Story. In one clip, he is overheard singing “Can You Handle It?” almost word for word with Usher. And in another clip, he nails parts of “Burn.” This weekend, on Friday (April 15), 21 Savage also hit the stage at Coachella, where he joined Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Sean “Diddy” Combs for “Creepin” (Remix).”

Earlier last week, he poured his heart out on Instagram Live while putting on an impromptu concert of some of his favorite R&B cuts. Savage held nothing back as he belted out Beyoncé classics “Me, Myself and I” and “Yes,” as well as her cover of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind.” As clips of his vocals loosely harmonizing with Queen Bey circulated across social media, he wrote, “I wonder if the Beyhive will accept me as a member.” More than a few fans gave him a warm welcome to the club. Other songs that made it onto his set list included Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home” and 702’s “Get It Together.”

Get into 21 Savage singing “My Boo” with Usher below.