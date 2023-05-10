Last Friday (May 5), Albee Al blessed the masses with a new album titled I’M FROM MARION, a nod to the star’s Jersey City neighborhood. The project consists of 14 dope cuts and contributions from Lil Tjay, Leaf Ward, Shani Boni, Drose, and MG Ant.

In addition to the LP, fans were also treated to a matching visual for the Tjay-assisted standout “TOP OPP.” Produced by Lilz, the track sees Al delivering vivid bars about personal loss, providing support for his family, and more.

“Dress warm, ready for the storm, s**t ain’t been the same… my brother gone, yeah, I’m hurt, but I’m trying to keep my mother strong, ‘member we couldn’t pay them bills, the lights ain’t cuttin’ on, ‘member bro bit my hand after I put him on, remember bro killed bro, that s**t had me torn, death before dishonor, man, I coulda sworn, but every homie ain’t your homie, guess he wasn’t one…”

The accompanying clip for “TOP OPP” is directed by Twizz Shot It. Keeping things simple, viewers can see Al and Tjay catching vibes during a studio session.

I’M FROM MARION follows 2022’s FREE THE REAL, which contained 17 songs and a couple of features from hip hop heavyweights Mozzy and Rowdy Rebel. In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” Al revealed that a bulk of FREE THE REAL came to fruition during a past prison bid.

“I think most of it, if not all of it [was written in prison],” He confirmed. “There’s only one song I did on the tape that’s not jail music. That’s ‘She With A Gangster’ with Rowdy and me. Rowdy and I were in the studio when we cooked that up. It was almost like a freestyle. We did it right on the spot.”

Press play on both I’M FROM MARION and the video for “TOP OPP” below.