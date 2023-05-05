Nearly a year ago, Chris Brown unleashed his most recent album, Breezy, just in time for summer 2022. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Today (May 5), the R&B mainstay released the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Talm’ Bout.” The Travis Colbert-shot clip pieces together footage from Brown’s global tour adventures. As scenes of sold-out arenas, screaming fans, and choreography flash across the screen, the Platinum-certified artist sings about distinguishing the real ones from the fakes:

“Look at these b**ches on me, f**k is you talkin’ ’bout? B**ches on me and my homies/ Tryna get all the clout, she just want the money like it’s all free, ’cause I got a lot of racks on me/ Girl, you ain’t no good, you keep tellin’ lies, just say what you want, you ain’t gotta hide/ I can see the fake written all over your face, won’t run no game with me”

Prior to Breezy was his well-received Slime & B mixtape, a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “No Guidance” singer can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Superhero” by Metro Boomin, “die alone” by Gunna, and more.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new “Talm’ Bout” music video down below.