Nearly a year ago, Chris Brown unleashed his most recent album, Breezy, just in time for summer 2022. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.
Today (May 5), the R&B mainstay released the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Talm’ Bout.” The Travis Colbert-shot clip pieces together footage from Brown’s global tour adventures. As scenes of sold-out arenas, screaming fans, and choreography flash across the screen, the Platinum-certified artist sings about distinguishing the real ones from the fakes:
“Look at these b**ches on me, f**k is you talkin’ ’bout? B**ches on me and my homies/ Tryna get all the clout, she just want the money like it’s all free, ’cause I got a lot of racks on me/ Girl, you ain’t no good, you keep tellin’ lies, just say what you want, you ain’t gotta hide/ I can see the fake written all over your face, won’t run no game with me”
Prior to Breezy was his well-received Slime & B mixtape, a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “No Guidance” singer can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Superhero” by Metro Boomin, “die alone” by Gunna, and more.
Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new “Talm’ Bout” music video down below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Tion Wayne travels the world in "Healing" visual
Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single
Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual
Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual
Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video
Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual
NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"
Trending
Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body
Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids
LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.
Benaisha Poole-Watson had to eliminate the noise to become the real estate mogul she is today
In part two of REVOLT’s Financial Literacy Month exclusive with Benaisha Poole-Watson, the real estate mogul discusses running her own bank, removing the overlay that holds Black buyers back and the importance of having a mentor. Read up!