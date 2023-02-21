Back in June of 2022, Chris Brown unleashed his most recent album, Breezy. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), the Virginia-born singer returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Psychic” featuring Jack Harlow. The new clip was directed by Cameron Dean and executive produced by Shayna Gianelli. It takes place in a futuristic city where Brown spends the day exploring. He then is united with fellow R&B artist Cassie as they dance to the song’s lyrics:

“I know you psychic, psychic, stop lookin’ at me sideways/ ‘Cause I wanna, I wanna know how she know, how she readin’ my mind (She), she catch me every time, she might be psychic (Yeah)/ But I like it, she know about them other girls (The freaks), but she’s still on my mind (For weeks)/ Her third eye’s always on me, might be psychic (Yeah), but I like it, yeah”

Prior to Breezy was his well-loved Slime & B mixtape, which was a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “No Guidance” singer can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Superhero” by Metro Boomin, “die alone” by Gunna, and more.

Check out Chris Brown’s brand new “Psychic” music video featuring Jack Harlow down below.