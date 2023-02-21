Photo: Screenshot from Chris Brown’s “Psychic” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Back in June of 2022, Chris Brown unleashed his most recent album, Breezy. The 24-song body of work marked his 10th studio LP and included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), the Virginia-born singer returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Psychic” featuring Jack Harlow. The new clip was directed by Cameron Dean and executive produced by Shayna Gianelli. It takes place in a futuristic city where Brown spends the day exploring. He then is united with fellow R&B artist Cassie as they dance to the song’s lyrics:

“I know you psychic, psychic, stop lookin’ at me sideways/ ‘Cause I wanna, I wanna know how she know, how she readin’ my mind (She), she catch me every time, she might be psychic (Yeah)/ But I like it, she know about them other girls (The freaks), but she’s still on my mind (For weeks)/ Her third eye’s always on me, might be psychic (Yeah), but I like it, yeah”

Prior to Breezy was his well-loved Slime & B mixtape, which was a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs. Outside of his own releases, the “No Guidance” singer can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Superhero” by Metro Boomin, “die alone” by Gunna, and more.

Check out Chris Brown’s brand new “Psychic” music video featuring Jack Harlow down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Ty Dolla Sign and Muni Long join OG Parker for new “Still Work” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown
Music Videos
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Ty Dolla Sign and Muni Long join OG Parker for new “Still Work” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Toosii drops off new "Favorite Song" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More