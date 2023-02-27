Photo: Screenshot from Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay’s “Do You Love Me?” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Currently, Rich The Kid is steadily working toward the release of a new album, which is said to be titled Life’s A Gamble. Thus far, the Atlanta-based talent delivered quality singles expected to appear on the forthcoming effort, including “Prada,” “Boss B**ch” with Coi Leray, “Where’s Dexter” with Famous Dex and Jay Critch, “Richard Mille Patek,” “No More Friends,” and “Motion.”

On Friday (Feb. 24), the “Plug Walk” emcee added to that with “Do You Love Me?” Produced by Yoshi and Mozz, the track contains one of the best verses to date from its featured artist, Bronx’s own Lil Tjay.

“You wanna six-figure n**ga, girl that’s not me, I’m getting big checks, I know they won’t stop me, I know they wan’ see me below, they wan’ drop me, I know that, I know girl, I know these streets wocky, do you love me? Girl you know they out for my top, if I fell off tomorrow, would you hold my spot?”

“Do You Love Me?” also came with a matching video courtesy of Sebastian Beltran. In the short clip, the two collaborators can be found at an unknown snow-filled location relaxing and recording music.

It’s been three years since Rich The Kid liberated his last full-length LP, Boss Man, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne for the joint efforts Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies, respectively. He also provided the masses with his Lucky 7 EP and a slew of loose cuts and featured appearances, including “Bussdown” with Headie One, “Rocket Launcher” with Skillibeng, and “Crypto” with Takeoff. Press play on Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay’s “Do You Love Me?” video below.

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Conway the Machine recruits Juicy J and Sauce Walka for "Super Bowl"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

EST Gee is "Undefeated" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion receives apology from Carl Crawford: "We don't have a problem"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama link up for new "Ask G4" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Jake Paul jokingly blames Drake for recent boxing loss

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023
