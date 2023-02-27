Currently, Rich The Kid is steadily working toward the release of a new album, which is said to be titled Life’s A Gamble. Thus far, the Atlanta-based talent delivered quality singles expected to appear on the forthcoming effort, including “Prada,” “Boss B**ch” with Coi Leray, “Where’s Dexter” with Famous Dex and Jay Critch, “Richard Mille Patek,” “No More Friends,” and “Motion.”

On Friday (Feb. 24), the “Plug Walk” emcee added to that with “Do You Love Me?” Produced by Yoshi and Mozz, the track contains one of the best verses to date from its featured artist, Bronx’s own Lil Tjay.

“You wanna six-figure n**ga, girl that’s not me, I’m getting big checks, I know they won’t stop me, I know they wan’ see me below, they wan’ drop me, I know that, I know girl, I know these streets wocky, do you love me? Girl you know they out for my top, if I fell off tomorrow, would you hold my spot?”

“Do You Love Me?” also came with a matching video courtesy of Sebastian Beltran. In the short clip, the two collaborators can be found at an unknown snow-filled location relaxing and recording music.

It’s been three years since Rich The Kid liberated his last full-length LP, Boss Man, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne for the joint efforts Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies, respectively. He also provided the masses with his Lucky 7 EP and a slew of loose cuts and featured appearances, including “Bussdown” with Headie One, “Rocket Launcher” with Skillibeng, and “Crypto” with Takeoff. Press play on Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay’s “Do You Love Me?” video below.