Over the last few months, Rowdy Rebel has been treating fans with a consistent stream of loose drops with offerings like “We On It,” “Woo Nina,” “6 Years In Hell,” and most recently, “Whamm.” On April 15, the New York City emcee continued his momentum with “Boppin,” an energetic offering that saw him sending a few warnings:

“Catch me boppin’ in your club, n**ga, this ain’t no Diddy bop/ They say they gon’ do what when they see me? Ain’t no freaky shot/ A million dollars worth of jewelry on, yeah, we sendin’ shots, I live on Biggie block/ And I bet they hit the road for me”

Back in July 2022, Rowdy Rebel unleashed his most recent project, Rebel vs. Rowdy. The 17-song body of work included contributions from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, French Montana, Dreezy, and more. Since then, he shared accompanying music videos for tracks like “Paid Off,” “Simple,” and “Woo Nina.”

In a previous episode of “Drink Champs,” the “Computers” rapper delved into the concept behind the project. “Rebel was the rebellious kid, and I feel like Rowdy is the up-and-coming me now. The rapper me — security with me, moving strategic, moving right, moving how I’m supposed to move, growing up,” he stated. “I feel like Rebel was the childish me and Rowdy is the [grown] me, the older me, the wiser me, and the more mature me.”

Rowdy Rebel was also busy blessing stages all across the country on the “The Bodmon Tour” with Bobby Shmurda at the tail end of last year. Rebel vs. Rowdy followed 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which included features from A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s brand new music video for “Boppin” down below.