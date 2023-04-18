Photo: Screenshot from Rowdy Rebel’s “Boppin” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Over the last few months, Rowdy Rebel has been treating fans with a consistent stream of loose drops with offerings like “We On It,” “Woo Nina,” “6 Years In Hell,” and most recently, “Whamm.” On April 15, the New York City emcee continued his momentum with “Boppin,” an energetic offering that saw him sending a few warnings:

“Catch me boppin’ in your club, n**ga, this ain’t no Diddy bop/ They say they gon’ do what when they see me? Ain’t no freaky shot/ A million dollars worth of jewelry on, yeah, we sendin’ shots, I live on Biggie block/ And I bet they hit the road for me” 

Back in July 2022, Rowdy Rebel unleashed his most recent project, Rebel vs. Rowdy. The 17-song body of work included contributions from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, French Montana, Dreezy, and more. Since then, he shared accompanying music videos for tracks like “Paid Off,” “Simple,” and “Woo Nina.”

In a previous episode of “Drink Champs,” the “Computers” rapper delved into the concept behind the project. “Rebel was the rebellious kid, and I feel like Rowdy is the up-and-coming me now. The rapper me — security with me, moving strategic, moving right, moving how I’m supposed to move, growing up,” he stated. “I feel like Rebel was the childish me and Rowdy is the [grown] me, the older me, the wiser me, and the more mature me.”

Rowdy Rebel was also busy blessing stages all across the country on the “The Bodmon Tour” with Bobby Shmurda at the tail end of last year. Rebel vs. Rowdy followed 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which included features from A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s brand new music video for “Boppin” down below.

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
