Photo: Screenshot from Rowdy Rebel’s “Whamm” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel is steadily revving up his engine once again and getting ready to take over the summer. Over the last few months, the New York City emcee treated fans with loose drops like “We On It,” “Woo Nina,” and “6 Years In Hell.” Over the weekend, he returned with “Whamm,” an energetic offering that sees him showing off his fearless flow:

I’m Rowdy, I’m Rowdy, I’m Rowdy, I’m Rowdy, baow, baow (Satorii)/ Look, b**ch, I’m from a place where it ain’t safe, dash when we see it, we hit your block and hit your face/ Ayy, tell lil’ bro to leave his phone at home, can’t leave no trace, why? ‘Cause I just did six years, they ain’t gon’ spare me on no case/ Man, ain’t no guarantees up in this s**t, so I can’t go out sad”

Back in July 2022, Rowdy Rebel unleashed his most recent project, Rebel vs. Rowdy. The 17-song body of work included contributions from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, French Montana, Dreezy, and more. Since then, he shared accompanying music videos for tracks like “Paid Off,” “Simple,” and “Woo Nina.” He was also busy blessing stages all across the country on the “The Bodmon Tour” with Bobby Shmurda at the tail end of last year.

Rebel vs. Rowdy followed 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which included features from A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda. Upon his release from prison back in 2020, the “Computers” rapper wasted no time and immediately hit the ground running that year with well-received drops like “Re-Route” with Funkmaster Flex, “Jesse Owens” with NAV, and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s brand new music video for “Whamm” down below.

