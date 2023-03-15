Back in July of 2022, Rowdy Rebel unleashed his most recent project, Rebel vs. Rowdy. The 17-song body of work included contributions from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, French Montana, Dreezy, and more. Since then, he has treated fans with accompanying music videos for tracks like “Paid Off,” “Simple,” and “Woo Nina.” He was also been busy blessing stages all across the country on the “The Bodmon Tour” with Bobby Shmurda at the tail end of last year.

This past Monday (March 10), the New York City emcee returned with his latest offering, a brand new music video for “We On It” featuring DBoyLo. The new clip was directed by G-Train, Fuego, and Dee Bennett, shot by Justin D’Orazio and Fuego, and edited by Paul Plath. On the track, Rowdy gives the listeners a lesson on street politics:

“Blowin’ money fast n**ga like I’m Meech and them, n**ga gon’ peep my chain and cut your hand if you reach for them/ In the cut doin’ my little dance but I’m still peepin’ ’em, other side, we still got our problems but I don’t beef with them/ We don’t speak on s**t, only gang we trust, fees a million, had to put that up”

The aforementioned Rebel vs. Rowdy followed 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which included features from A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda. Upon his release back in 2020, the “Computers” rapper wasted no time and immediately hit the ground running that year with well-received releases like “Re-Route” with Funkmaster Flex, “Jesse Owens” with NAV, and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s brand new music video for “We On It” featuring DBoyLo down below.