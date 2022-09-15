Last month, Rowdy Rebel unleashed his Rebel vs. Rowdy project, a 17-song body of work with contributions from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, French Montana, Dreezy, and more. Today (Sept. 15), the NYC-bred rapper returned with his latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Paid Off” featuring Fivio Foreign. The new clip sees the duo team up to pull off a high-stakes bank robbery. On the track, Rebel and Foreign trade bars back and forth for the opening hook:

All of this money paid off, I take a Perc’ and start the day off, I get a big car and race off/ They know the shooter comin’ if they cough, man, brand new forty take his face off/ Jump in this ‘Rarri and I just skate off, pull up to the party with my Draco/ Make a n***a dance like he was J-Lo, Yeah, gotta get rich (Huh), you can’t party if you not on the list (Nah)/ I don’t love her, I don’t lie to the b**ch, all these guns we got inside of the whip (Uh, woo)

Rebel vs. Rowdy follows 2016’s Shmoney Keeps Calling, which included features from A$AP Ferg, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Kent Jones, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bobby Shmurda. Upon his release back in 2020, Rowdy immediately hit the ground running that year with releases like “Re-Route” with Funkmaster Flex, “Jesse Owens” with NAV, and “9 Bridge” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Be sure to press play on Rowdy Rebel’s brand new music video for “Paid Off” featuring Fivio Foreign down below.