Back in October, Rich Homie Quan dropped off his Family & Mula project to celebrate his birthday. That body of work boasted eight songs and a single feature from NoCap while production was handled by the likes of Firas Quick, 2Tall, DunDeal, Teezyi, Yo Benji, and more. Last Friday (Nov. 18), he provided fans with the project’s official Reloaded upgrade, adding on seven new tracks.

Today (Nov. 23), the Atlanta emcee returns with the latest offering from Family & Mula Reloaded, the official music video for “Spin.” In the new The Wizard-backed clip, Quan is seen driving around the city in his drop top car as he spits his bars:

“Flew to Toronto I linked up with twin, hopped out the plane and I hopped in the Benz/ Money been motive they telling me spin, lil’ bro in the back and he back in the spin/ Hopped out the road and I hopped in you h**, go hit a lick then I’m back on the road/ Lil bitty n***a, I stay with the pole and I stay strapped like a pair of Girbaud’s/ The city on my back I carry the load, run it back up ’cause I’m back in this mode”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Type Of Way” rapper recently opened up to Sway Calloway about how the content of his lyrics has changed since thinking about how it will affect his children. “I watch what I say,” he said. “My kids are getting older. They can Google me, so I care about what I’m saying in these songs. ’Cause I know they’re listening and they gonna be, ‘My daddy Rich Homie, listen to what he said,’ so I don’t want them songs shoot ’em up bang bang.”

Be sure to press play on Rich Homie Quan’s brand new music video for “Spin” down below.