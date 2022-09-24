Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2022

Gone are the days of Richie Homie Quan taking a carefree approach to coming up with clever lyrics. In the wake of rappers’ words being used to connect them to federal offenses, Quan recently shared that he thinks about the long-term impact his music will have on the lives of his loved ones. 

“Well, for one, I really feel that we should protect Black art. Music is music. A lot of those songs are made from the third person anyway. I could have saw it, you could have saw it,” he said during a Sept. 21 appearance on “Sway’s Universe.” He went on to mention Young Thug and YFN Lucci before saying both men should be released so that they can continue to support their families.

Thugger was arrested last May. He is facing racketeering and gang-related charges. Lucci was incarcerated in May 2021 for a parole violation. Both men are currently housed in metro Atlanta jails. While Quan did not delve deep into the minutiae of Thugger or Lucci’s cases, he did add that seeing his peers face jail time has influenced his approach to creating music. 

I watch what I say,” said the “Type of Way” artist. He continued by explaining, “My kids are getting older. They can Google me, so I care about what I’m saying in these songs. ’Cause I know they’re listening and they gonna be, ‘My daddy Rich Homie, listen to what he said,’ so I don’t want them songs shoot ’em up bang bang.”

He added, “Everything don’t gotta be shoot ’em up bang bang. You make ’em shoot ’em up bang bang then you put a target on your back before you made a RICO. Man, so let’s get back to hip hop music.”

Multiple states, including Washington, California and New York, have introduced legislation to prevent rap lyrics from being used in court as evidence against artists. The push for laws to protect the art form is a byproduct of high-profile racketeering cases such as the ones Thugger and Gunna are facing. Thus far, the proposed bill has passed in New York’s Senate but still has to pass through the State Assembly before becoming a law. 

Watch Quan’s full interview below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rich Homie Quan reps the "Risk Takers" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2022

Rich Homie Quan drops new "Risk Takers" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rich Homie Quan

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rich Homie Quan reps the "Risk Takers" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  09.21.2022

Rich Homie Quan drops new "Risk Takers" single

By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022
View More

Trending
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
View More