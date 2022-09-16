Photo: “Risk Takers” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.16.2022

Earlier this month, Rich Homie Quan returned with his “Krazy” single, which premiered exclusively with REVOLT. Today (Sept. 16), he officially followed up with “Risk Takers,” the second single from his forthcoming Family & Mula project. On the new track, Spanish guitar strums softly open up the song as Quan raps about the unwavering determination he has to succeed:

You don’t know what it took, you don’t know what it took/ Left hand can’t do much but I can cook with it here, I like that other s**t you had, can’t even f**k with this here/ Hundred bands on a chain tell ’em look at this here, rich n***a you don’t know what it took to get here/ Can’t hit the block without the shine, what it took to get here, stand down hard times, what it took to get here/ Lotta pain a lot of crying what it took to get here, I’m all out my mind, just to get here

“Risk Takers” arrived just in time for the tenth anniversary of Still Going In, the mixtape that helped Quan take his first leap into the music industry. The multiplatinum-selling rapper will be celebrating with a 10-year anniversary concert in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

Quan shared his official debut album Rich As In Spirit back in 2018. That body of work boasted 19 hard-hitting cuts and a single assist from Rick Ross on “Think About It.” Since then, the “Type Of Way” rapper has dropped off projects like Coma and The Gif as well as singles like “Daily Bread” and “To Be Worried.”

Be sure to press play on Rich Homie Quan’s brand new “Risk Takers” single down below.

