Today (Sept. 6), REVOLT is excited to premiere Rich Homie Quan‘s new visual for “Krazy,” his latest single since June’s “Still Sinning.” Produced by 2tall and Firas Quick, “Krazy” sees the Atlanta veteran reminding listeners why he still holds his position as one of the most talented lyricists in the game:

“Flip flops, I just hit a b**ch no condom, I been serving white boy, Adam, no jumper, circle full of bosses, everybody getting money, and we gone get a whole lot more of that this summer, run it up ’til the money counter get done, bank money got paper cuts on my thumb, taking my little boy to school with a gun, sad that I got to walk around with a gun, everybody riding around Atlanta with a gun, shawty been sitting 10 months without a bond, if you want smoke n**ga check on your lungs…”

The accompanying clip for “Krazy” takes us through a variety of locations within Southwest Atlanta, including the iconic Metro Mart and the neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Viewers can also catch Rich Homie Quan performing while seated in front of newspaper article clippings that mark specific moments in Atlanta’s decorated history.

It’s been four years since Rich Homie Quan liberated his official debut LP Rich As In Spirit, which contained 19 hard-hitting cuts and a single assist from Rick Ross on the penultimate standout “Think About It.” Since then, the “Flex” rapper has continued to keep his fans fed with well-received projects like The Gif and Coma. He’s also blessed the masses with loose singles like “Daily Bread” and “To Be Worried.” Given the arrival of “Krazy,” it’s hopeful that a new full-length body of work lies somewhere on the proverbial horizon. In the meantime, you can enjoy Rich Homie Quan’s video for “Krazy” below.