By Regina Cho
  /  07.26.2022

Last Friday (July 22), Shordie Shordie unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. For part two, Shordie tapped in with names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan and prepped fans with singles like “Pon De River” and “Body Language.”

To keep the momentum going, Shordie returned over the weekend with the official visual for “The Wire.” The newly released clip includes an assist from Rich Homie Quan and sees the two visiting a cemetery, which serves to highlight the lyrics about life and death:

Gotta give it all to my son, God knows I’ma miss my mom but he know I keep my gun, I feel like drivin’ with it/ She know I’m a savage, but she don’t deny ridin’ with it, forty on the titty, like the brush with a wire in it/

Keep it real, ’cause I just don’t, mistakes is not your fault, talk bad and out of love/ Move on like I just didn’t need, get mad at other bitches, what they got and don’t got/ And you know you gonna live, if we don’t talk to that n***a, then it isn’t what it is

Back in March, Shordie Shordie delivered a smooth three-song collection titled Me & Mine (Pt. II). The offering was the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in 2019, which featured a new trio of songs: “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory LaneMemory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.”

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “The Wire” music video featuring Rich Homie Quan down below.

