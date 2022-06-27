On July 22, Shordie Shordie will unveil the second installment of his More Than Music series. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Shordie returns this week with an official taste from the project, a brand new track titled “Pon De River.” On the song, the Baltimore-raised artist shows off his signature cadence:

How you gon’ tell me something I know, girl shake that thang for me I get behind/ I’m ’bout to call for all that ass you throwing like girl you showing that, you know that pussy mine/ You showing how you give that shit away, you know that pussy mine/ Always telling lies you said that I dont want you no way and now its what I say what, I say like I master you

Don’t want me to answer, I answer like, ‘Bae im up the street’/ I’m up the road with it, how you talkin to me I didn’t know it/ You shake that thang for me girl touch your toes with it, I need to feel a vibe til a n***a see you, shawty

Back in March, Shordie Shordie delivered a smooth three song-collection titled Me & Mine Pt. II. The offering was the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and featured a new trio of songs: “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” Me & Mine Pt. II follows Shordie‘s recent tracks like “Counter” and “Specific” featuring BLXST. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory Lane. Memory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.”

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new single “Pon de River” down below.