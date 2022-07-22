By Regina Cho
  /  07.22.2022

Today (July 22), Shordie Shordie has unveiled the second installment of his More Than Music series. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. This time around, Shordie tapped in with names like Mozzy, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan across 17 tracks.

More Than Music Pt. 2 was preceded by tracks like “Pon De River” and “Body Language.” The latter song arrived paired with an Aesthetic Visuals-directed clip that sees Shordie hit the roller skating rink with his crew, where a certain employee catches his eye. On the song, Shordie describes how his new crush makes him feel:

Get it, what she do is lean over, feel like we closer, don’t want this to be over/ She want that long long, I been smoking strong strong/ Don’t want your assistance, feeling like I can’t call y’all, got me feeling like you feeling me/ I been feeling so bad now, he put his hands up and we wiping his ass down/ Fucking her pussy the sickest, feel like the class clown/ I’m free tonight, but I want that ass now

Back in March, Shordie Shordie delivered a smooth three-song collection titled Me & Mine (Pt. II). The offering was the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and featured a new trio of songs: “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” Me & Mine Pt. II follows Shordie‘s recent tracks like “Counter” and “Specific” featuring BLXST. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory LaneMemory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.”

Be sure to check out Shordie Shordie’s brand new More Than Music Pt. 2 mixtape down below.

Joey Badass releases new LP '2000'

By DJ First Class
  /  07.22.2022

Mozzy faces 'Survivor's Guilt' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.22.2022
