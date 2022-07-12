On July 22, Shordie Shordie will unveil the second installment of his More Than Music series. The first edition debuted back in 2020 as a 13-track body of work with no guest appearances. Earlier this month, he dropped off another official taste from the project with his brand new track titled “Pon De River.”

This week, the Baltimore star returns to share “Body Language” from More Than Music (Pt. 2). The newly released Aesthetic Visuals-directed clip sees Shordie hit the roller skating rink with his crew, where a certain employee catches his eye. On the song, Shordie describes how his new crush makes him feel:

Get it, what she do is lean over, feel like we closer, don’t want this to be over/ She want that long long, I been smoking strong strong/ Don’t want your assistance, feeling like I can’t call y’all, got me feeling like you feeling me/ I been feeling so bad now, he put his hands up and we wiping his ass down/ Fucking her pussy the sickest, feel like the class clown/ I’m free tonight, but I want that ass now

Back in March, Shordie Shordie delivered a smooth three song-collection titled Me & Mine (Pt. II). The offering was the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and featured a new trio of songs: “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” Me & Mine Pt. II follows Shordie‘s recent tracks like “Counter” and “Specific” featuring BLXST. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory Lane. Memory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.”

Be sure to check out Shordie Shordie’s brand new music video for “Body Language” from his forthcoming More Than Music Pt. 2 series down below.