Today (Oct. 4) marks Rich Homie Quan‘s 33rd birthday. In celebration of his solar return, the Atlanta star decided to gift his fans with a new body of work titled Family & Mula, which boasts eight songs and a single feature from NoCap on the standout “Bigger Jeans.” Firas Quick, 2Tall, DunDeal, Teezyi, Yo Benji, and more handle the project’s production.

Family & Mula‘s opening cut “Kno Mo More” sees Quan harmonizing about staying grounded in the midst of fame and fortune over a booming soundscape courtesy of IssAbandoned:

“Still pulling up in the middle of the hood in the 6 in a drop top, you could ask Masio, first young n**ga parked that Bentley in the middle of the block, and where I’m from, don’t come with that popping s**t cause these young n**gas over here robbing, these young n**gas over here starving, give the boy a plate, guaranteed he’ll eat, got it out the mud, n**ga, look at my feet, the last one, it was on you n**ga, this one on me, I was in the penthouse smoking on the top floor chilling in the suite, that’s when s**t got sweet…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rich Homie Quan recently opened up to Sway Calloway about his current approach to making music, particularly in regards to lyrics being used in court:

“Well, for one, I really feel that we should protect Black art. Music is music. A lot of those songs are made from the third person anyway. I could have saw it, you could have saw it … Everything don’t gotta be shoot ’em up bang bang.’ You make ’em shoot ’em up bang bang then you put a target on your back before you made a RICO. Man, so let’s get back to hip hop music.”

Press play on Rich Homie Quan‘s Family & Mula below.