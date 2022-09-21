Today (Sept. 21) sees Rich Homie Quan keeping his momentum going with his latest single “Risk Takers,” a Dun Deal-produced number that’s full of inspirational bars about grinding towards success:

“Left hand can’t do much but I can cook with it here, not like that other s**t you had, I can’t even f**k with this here, hundred bands on a chain, tell ’em look at this here, we took the risk, n**ga, you don’t know what it took to get here, can’t hit the block without the shine, what it took to get here, stand down hard times, what it took to get here, lotta pain, a lot of crying, what it took to get here, and I’m all out my mind, just to get here…”

Courtesy of TeamxIncome comes a matching visual that shows Rich Homie Quan in his element. Viewers can catch him in a backyard near a “Beware of Dog” sign, rolling dice with his crew, and enjoying some high-end cuisine in front of stacks of money.

It’s been three years since Rich Homie Quan liberated Coma, a 10-track body of work with zero features. Since then, the Atlanta native has continued to keep his fans fed with loose cuts and notable collaborations, including “Daily Bread,” “To Be Worried,” “Still Sinning,” “The Wire” with Shordie Shordie, and — just last month — “Krazy.”

In a recent interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Rich Homie Quan admitted to DJ Scream and Big Bank Black that he didn’t have a lot of contrition in regards to his life and career thus far:

“I don’t really have a lot of regrets … Because everything I’m doing, I’m thinking about it before I do it. It’s different when you’re thinking about something before doing it — I knew what I was doing when I did it.”

Press play on “Risk Takers” below.