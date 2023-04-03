Morray officially returned over the weekend with his first release of 2023 and tapped in with Lil Tjay for the assist. Titled “High Price,” the introspective track shares life lessons and insights the North Carolina native learned throughout his climb to the top. On his verse, the “Bad Situations” singer gives a shoutout to Philly rapper Meek Mill as he raps about chasing goals:

“Give it your all, now you got nothin’ left, nice try, everything happens for a reason, that’s life/ I can’t be how you need me, baby, time come with a fee, heart colder than a glacier that you came home with a fleece/ I been focused on a mil’, dream chasin’ like I’m Meek, I just stood 10 toes down until I had to face defeat”

Throughout 2022, Morray stayed connected with fans by dropping off singles like the Southside-produced “Ticket,” “Momma’s Love,” “Still Here” featuring Cordae, “Broken Vows,” and “Da Rant.” Outside of his own releases, he can be heard lending his vocals to recent tracks like “TAIL LIGHTS” by Macklemore, “Real S**t” by OMB Peezy, “All Them Days” by Derez De’Shon, and “Long The Way” with Jetson, the last of which appeared on the Dreamville-curated soundtrack for Creed III.

The “Dreamland” artist’s last project was April 2021’s Street Sermons, a 13-track body of work led by his breakout hit, “Quicksand.” Later that year, he would also join the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Toosii, and Blxst as part of the XXL Freshmen Class. Other highlights included his first attendance at the Grammy Awards in early 2022, where he earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his feature on J. Cole’s “m y l i f e” featuring 21 Savage.

Be sure to press play on Morray’s brand new “High Price” music video featuring Lil Tjay down below.