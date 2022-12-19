Throughout 2022, Morray has treated fans with several tracks, including the Southside-produced “Ticket,” “Momma’s Love,” “Still Here” featuring Cordae, and most recently, “Broken Vows.” Over the weekend, he dropped off his final offering of the year with “Da Rant,” a bar-heavy offering that sees him reflecting on his life journey. The accompanying visual is directed by Shawn White and is composed of behind-the-scenes footage, from hanging out in the studio to lighting up the stage. On the song, the North Carolina-raised talent opens up about his rough upbringing and his plans for the future:

“Demons was angels too, it depends on how the artist choose to paint the view/ Even a queen loses patience on a day or two, even Morray can make mistakes, well, let me name a few/ Was runnin’ with the wrong crowd, young, dumb, mad loud/ Time passed me by when I was sittin’ on that green mile, fightin’ on the daily, sad I had to take Khalif’s smile”

Morray’s most recent project was last April’s Street Sermons, a 13-track body of work led by his breakout hit, “Quicksand.” Other recent highlights include his first attendance at Grammy Awards earlier this year, where he earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his vocals on J. Cole’s “m y l i f e” featuring 21 Savage. In 2021, he would also would join the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Toosii, and Blxst as part of that year’s XXL Freshmen Class.

In a recent interview, the “Switched Up” artist opened up about the importance of not being complacent. “There’s so much more than you’re gonna get. Don’t f**king stay here and think that’s enough. I’m better than all that s**t y’all seen already, and I’m gonna show you. When this album come out and these videos come out, you gonna see that Morray is better than what the f**k you already love, so I need more love,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Morray’s brand new “Da Rant” music video down below.