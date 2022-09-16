Earlier this week (Sept. 13), Albee Al marked his official return to wax with “THOTTIE,” a high-energy drill offering that’s full of boastful bars about women, street life, and more:

“I fell in love with a thottie, it was her head and her body, she give me sloppy, I beat it up like I’m Rocky, drop the b**ch off in a Masi’, feel like I’m Gotti, feel like I’m Teflon, I ride around with a weapon, I got that s**t that ain’t stepped on, heard that I’m slept on, you can get robbed if you flex wrong, get stiff neck like I slept wrong…”

“THOTTIE” also boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Nimi Hendrix and begins with footage of Albee Al leaving prison following a three-year stay. The Jersey City emcee then hops on a private jet to celebrate in Las Vegas, complete with his crew, plenty of beautiful women, and other facets of the high life.

Last year, Albee Al liberated the 16-song project The Lost Tape, which contained contributions from Uncle Murda, Cascio, Cruch Calhoun, Jay 45, Kay 57, MG Ant, Greaz, and more. More recently, he unveiled the well-received track “Running Man,” along with an accompanying clip that’s filled with different moments throughout Albee Al’s career thus far — a perfect match for the song’s hard-hitting subject matter:

“She know she f**k wit’ a G, she know I’m real, that’s why she be f**kin’ wit’ me, came from the mud like some cleats, I pop a perky and then I go f**k her to sleep, ay, I’m all about gettin’ paid…”

Press play on Albee Al‘s video for “THOTTIE” below. The track is expected to appear on the forthcoming body of work FREE THE REAL, which is set to make landfall Sept. 30.