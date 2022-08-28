A New Jersey preschool teacher who was scrutinized for her curvaceous body has found the silver lining to her current cloud of chaos.

Roxsana Diaz became a viral sensation when her photos began circulating on social media along with claims that parents were demanding she be fired. According to the claims, parents argued that her figure was distracting to students.

The Pennsauken teacher said that her experience with parents has been the complete opposite. “The mothers from the county and community for the school that I work for are some of my biggest supporters,” she said during an Instagram Live on Thursday (Aug. 25).

Diaz, 39, added that the “majority, not all, majority of the people that I see defending me on comments are women. Believe it or not, a lot of women got my back. I would say people are just hating.” She went on to admonish those who have left comments suggesting that her students, who range in age from 3 to 5 years old, would even be concerned with her body. “No kid is sitting in my classroom thinking that stuff. What are you talking about?” she asked.

Instead of going back and forth with people online, Diaz said she has chosen to express gratitude to her supporters and to relish in knowing she must be doing something right. “It’s a good feeling to know that when you’re doing everything you’re supposed to be doing to a T and you’re really doing good, you’re living in your truth and you’re expanding on becoming this woman that you want to be, which is everything that I’m doing. I’m just working every day to be a good example for mine, for my family, and for my students too,” added the art enthusiast who sells some of her own creations online.

Aside from teaching, Diaz shared that she has her sights set on starting a non-profit organization to facilitate youth art therapy. “I’m so overwhelmed with all the positivity that is coming out of all this nonsense that I cannot be upset. I can’t be mad… I’m receiving so much positive feedback. I am so happy. I am still a teacher. I am still at work. I’m still living in my truth. I’m still highly favored,” she continued.

In closing out the 14-minute video that was saved to her profile, she lauded that at the end of the day, she really is a “phenomenal teacher.” Watch her response below.