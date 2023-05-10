Photo: Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

On Tuesday (May 9), Pusha T took to social media to announce that the European leg of his “It’s Almost Dry Tour” would be postponed. In a post on Instagram, the Virginia emcee further explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour due to production issues,” the message read. “After the overwhelming demand and sellouts, it breaks my heart. We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full It’s Almost Dry experience.”

The news marks the second time that Pusha‘s European run was delayed. Originally set to make landfall last November, his excursion across the pond was pushed back for the same reason, as was explained by Irish promoter MCD Productions in a tweet during that time.

“The Pusha T tour is postponed to 2023 due to production issues, as we want to bring you the best show possible. Hold on to your tickets for news of rescheduled dates ASAP,” the announcement confirmed.

In April of 2022, the Clipse star liberated his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, a 12-song effort with big contributions from Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and brother Malice. The album received universal acclaim and became Pusha’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Check out the new dates for the European leg of the “It’s Almost Dry Tour” below.

“It’s Almost Dry Tour” rescheduled Europe dates:

May 27 — Brussels, Belgium
June 1 — Barcelona, Spain
June 2 — Aarhus, Denmark
June 3 — Paris, France
June 8 — Madrid, Spain
June 9 — Porto, Portugal
Aug. 1 — London, UK
Aug. 2 — Manchester, UK
Aug. 4 — Katowice, Poland
Aug. 7 — Birmingham, UK
Aug. 8 — Bristol, UK
Aug. 10 — Oslo, Norway
Aug. 11 — Gothenburg, Sweden
Aug. 12 — Helsinki, Finland
Aug. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug. 15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug. 17 — Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug. 18 — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces for "Won't Back Down" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Check out Albee Al's new album 'I'M FROM MARION'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Chuck D and Daddy-O: Don't overlook the accomplishments and power of hip hop across the world

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Nicki Minaj celebrates "Super Freaky Girl" going double platinum with her Barbz

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Listen to Destroy Lonely's debut album 'If Looks Could Kill'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott gifts fan a reported $5K during Miami club appearance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Offset and his daughters delivered royalty vibes on the carpet of 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Tour Tales | Alexander Jacques knows why EarthGang performs better than your favorite rappers

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.09.2023

DaBaby drops off new visual for "Shake Sumn"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Lil Yachty announces "The Field Trip Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pusha T
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy join forces for "Won't Back Down" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Check out Albee Al's new album 'I'M FROM MARION'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Chuck D and Daddy-O: Don't overlook the accomplishments and power of hip hop across the world

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Nicki Minaj celebrates "Super Freaky Girl" going double platinum with her Barbz

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Listen to Destroy Lonely's debut album 'If Looks Could Kill'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott gifts fan a reported $5K during Miami club appearance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Offset and his daughters delivered royalty vibes on the carpet of 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Tour Tales | Alexander Jacques knows why EarthGang performs better than your favorite rappers

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.09.2023

DaBaby drops off new visual for "Shake Sumn"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Lil Yachty announces "The Field Trip Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More