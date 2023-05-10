On Tuesday (May 9), Pusha T took to social media to announce that the European leg of his “It’s Almost Dry Tour” would be postponed. In a post on Instagram, the Virginia emcee further explained the reasoning behind the decision.
“Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour due to production issues,” the message read. “After the overwhelming demand and sellouts, it breaks my heart. We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full It’s Almost Dry experience.”
The news marks the second time that Pusha‘s European run was delayed. Originally set to make landfall last November, his excursion across the pond was pushed back for the same reason, as was explained by Irish promoter MCD Productions in a tweet during that time.
“The Pusha T tour is postponed to 2023 due to production issues, as we want to bring you the best show possible. Hold on to your tickets for news of rescheduled dates ASAP,” the announcement confirmed.
In April of 2022, the Clipse star liberated his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, a 12-song effort with big contributions from Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and brother Malice. The album received universal acclaim and became Pusha’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Check out the new dates for the European leg of the “It’s Almost Dry Tour” below.
“It’s Almost Dry Tour” rescheduled Europe dates:
May 27 — Brussels, Belgium
June 1 — Barcelona, Spain
June 2 — Aarhus, Denmark
June 3 — Paris, France
June 8 — Madrid, Spain
June 9 — Porto, Portugal
Aug. 1 — London, UK
Aug. 2 — Manchester, UK
Aug. 4 — Katowice, Poland
Aug. 7 — Birmingham, UK
Aug. 8 — Bristol, UK
Aug. 10 — Oslo, Norway
Aug. 11 — Gothenburg, Sweden
Aug. 12 — Helsinki, Finland
Aug. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug. 15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug. 17 — Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug. 18 — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
