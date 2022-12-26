After having an eventful 2022 thanks to his well-received album, It’s Almost Dry, and successful tour, Pusha T is already revving up his engine to drop off some more music in the new year. In a recent conversation with journalist B. Dot on Twitter Spaces, the Virginia-bred emcee shared that he is officially teaming up with DJ Drama for a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The project is set to arrive in 2023.

The last year was busy for the legendary DJ and producer as well. In 2022, he dropped several joint projects, including SNOFALL with Jeezy, Book of David with Dave East and Buda & Grandz, Misguided with OMB Peezy, Results Take Time with Symba, and plenty more.

Back in April, Pusha T returned with his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry. It boasted features from names like Kid Cudi, JAY-Z, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver across 12 songs while production was mainly handled by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The project was met with critical acclaim and also grabbed the top slot on the Billboard 200 dated May 7. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Gold Rings” by Freddie Gibbs, “Haha” by Al-Doms and more.

Next year is set to be a fresh start for the “Keep Dealing” rapper in other ways as well, as he recently confirmed in a new interview that he has officially parted ways with G.O.O.D. Music. In his cover story with XXL, when asked if he was still the president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Pusha replied, “No. No, I’m not.”

He also provided some additional details about his current label situation. “I’m at Def Jam. I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label,” he continued.