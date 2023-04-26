April has been a productive month for NLE Choppa. First, he liberated his sophomore LP, Cottonwood 2, the sequel to his 2019 EP Cottonwood. Consisting of 22 cuts, the Memphis star’s latest effort boasted a wealth of features from Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, and more. A few days after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe edition of Cottonwood 2 with nine additional songs and collaborations alongside the likes of ArrDee, Russ Millions, and Fridayy.

Last Thursday (April 20), Choppa unloaded a new visual from said album for “LOCK IN,” a MikeFrom31st, NFE Paris, and DracoKid-produced drop that’s full of bars about wealth, street connections, and more.

“Man, in a whole different lane, private jet, I rent the plane, think I might just buy a plane, fly ’til I am the plane, flawless diamonds on my chain, Nick The Jeweler did this thang, money make my pants hang, I walk like I ain’t got home-trainin’, my shooter, he ain’t got it all, he lost his sense on mojo, in his jail cell, smokin’ Ice Spice, K2, ’til he loco, institutionalized, he want Chi Chi’s, f**k a Bossa Nova…”

Directed by WaterWippenEvan, the accompanying clip for “LOCK IN” brings viewers to London, England. While there, Choppa can be seen riding through the streets in a black cab, hitting up a recording studio, and more.

During a recent interview on REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show,” the “SLUT ME OUT” rapper opened up about temporarily losing himself post-fame.

“You get introduced to so many different things, to a new lifestyle, where you kind of lose the purpose, the focus,” he admitted. “God came back into my life, and he was like, ‘Look at you. You want to come back to Dada now, don’t ya?'”

Press play on “LOCK IN” below.