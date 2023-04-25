Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston is showing why she was crowned the people’s princess by Nicki Minaj.

Yesterday (April 24), Billboard released its weekly Hot 100 chart, and Ice secured two spots in the top 10. Her lowest entry came at No. 10 for her single “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

Ice’s “Princess Diana (Remix)” with Minaj sits seven spots above it. The song debuted at No. 3 on the chart after being well-received by fans. The feat is a rare but massive accomplishment for the 23-year-old Bronx rapper, who emerged onto the scene less than a year ago.

Music industry veteran Minaj was one of the first individuals to congratulate the rising star on the monumental occasion. The 40-year-old fellow New Yorker went on Twitter to bask in the moment with fans. “Y’all,” Minaj told her followers. “Two songs in the top 10 is crazy! Congratulations! Princess Ice Spice. ‘Princess Diana.’ Barbz. Munchkins. Stay tuned. Love you guys so much.”

Ice echoed the message as she retweeted it on her Twitter page. She replied to the “Moment 4 Life” songwriter, “Thanks, queen. We eatin’ good tonight!”

In a separate tweet, the “Munch” hitmaker spoke about the success of her song with Minaj. “[I’m] so proud of ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki. Like, my dream collab really came true. I can d!e happy now,” Ice wrote.

On April 14, after revealing the name of her label on “Queen Radio,” Minaj announced Ice signed a partnership with her and the company. While neither artist disclosed details, they did share that “Princess Diana (Remix)” was the first project under the deal.

Shortly after the single’s release, the track debuted in the top five of the iTunes chart and quickly reached the No. 1 spot. Outside of music deals, Ice has also recently landed a campaign with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.