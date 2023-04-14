Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

AI technology has been blowing up lately. From hyper realistic images of Former President Donald Trump running from the police to computer generated vocals of Rihanna covering her peers’ most popular songs, sometimes you have to do a double-take to see what’s real and what’s fake. And it seems like Drake has had enough!

“This the final straw, AI,” Drizzy wrote on his Instagram Story this morning (April 14). His message included a screenshot of a post from The Shade Room with his picture stitched with Ice Spice. The headline read, “Universal Music asks streaming services to block AI companies from accessing their songs.” In case you’ve missed the debate, Drake was kind enough to include a snippet of the doctored audio.

“You thought I was feelin’ you? (Nah) / That n**ga a munch / N**ga a eater, he ate it for lunch / B**ch, I’m a baddie, I get what I want, like,” the fake Canadian talent rapped over Ice’s 2022 banger “Munch (Feelin’ U).” “Nah, this is crazy,” one person tweeted in response to the manipulated music. “The AI version of Drake singing ‘Munch’ is literally the craziest s**t I’ve heard,” another individual wrote. While some may think it’s amusing, industry execs say it’s no laughing matter.

In October 2022, the the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) spoke out against the AI samples. “To the extent these services, or their partners, are training their AI models using our members’ music, that use is unauthorized and infringes our members’ rights by making unauthorized copies of our members works,” they said in part, according to an article published by The Guardian on Wednesday (April 12).

This isn’t Drake’s first time dealing with odd fan art. Late last year, the 6 God addressed viral memes of him and 21 Savage once their joint single “Rich Flex” dropped. “I understand that after all these years, that I feel like I have a polarizing presence. I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people [or] the hero to some people. It is what it is,” he said.

See related posts below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
Ice Spice
Rap
Technology
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More