Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

At 29, Keke Palmer is aging like fine wine, giving Hollywood fans a good ole’ time.

Earlier today (May 5), the multitalented entertainer appeared on “CBS Mornings.” While there, she spoke with hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers about Big Boss, her son, and attending the 2023 Met Gala.

Regarding her highly anticipated project, Palmer opened up about the movie/album’s inspiration and how it came to be. “From my perspective, I experienced a lot of misogyny and also just insecurities… We all have these narratives that we tell ourselves. My first record deal at 12 years old with Atlantic Records told me that I was always going to have it hard in music.”

She added, “The movie is about me overcoming that narrative and understanding I’m always enough.” The Illinois actress also briefly discussed her directorial experience on the set of Big Boss, which will air on May 12. Along with it, Palmer is releasing her album of the same name. On May 4, she unveiled the tracklist for the project online.

Outside of her entertainment career, Palmer has been setting the internet ablaze with posts about her son and post-pregnancy body. On Feb. 27, the 29-year-old singer welcomed her baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Since his arrival, Palmer has continuously publicly displayed her affection for him.

On April 29, Palmer stepped outside in one of her rare appearances with her family for the Atlanta screening of Big Boss. However, the Nope actress caught Twitter’s attention as users watched her serve body goals in a cheetah print jumpsuit. Just two days later, social media was stunned again as Palmer reminded fans she’s part of the grown and sexy committee on the Met Gala red carpet. She made her first appearance as a guest wearing a Sergio Hudson gown. Palmer posted a message for her followers on Instagram during the ball’s after-party. “Mamma was hungry, so she came TO EAT,” she wrote.

