Keke Palmer surprised the world on Dec. 3 when she revealed her pregnancy during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.” Now, less than three months later and before Black History Month is up, the Nope star is officially a mom.

Palmer shared the good news in a heartfelt Instagram post today (Feb. 27). “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” the actor announced. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!”

She reportedly first met her boyfriend Darius Jackson at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party in May 2021. Since then, the two have kept their relationship largely private.

The timing of the birth couldn’t be more fitting. In a Feb. 24 interview with Essence, the “True Jackson, VP” admitted she was looking forward to teaching her son to be a proud Black American.

“Growing up, while I learned about the hardships that Black people experienced in America, I also had every reason to be proud of being Black because my [parents] coupled that with all these things that identify us in the strongest, resilient, coolest, funnest, smartest ways,” she recounted. “That excites me. I just really can’t wait to show him all of that so he has the same pride that I have.”

Motherhood is a beautiful journey for Palmer that she’s ready to embark on. “I think what also excites me in general about being a parent is being able to hopefully set a little human up for success,” she confessed.

Palmer has been in the public eye since she was a child herself starring in movies like Akeelah and the Bee. With a life of her own now to care for, the NAACP Image Award winner is prepared for her daily focus to be her little one rather than herself.

“I’m very excited at the thought of, ‘finally, it’s not about Keke,’” she said. “I love the idea that I don’t have to be thinking about me, to just be focused on somebody else for a lot of time. I’m so ready for him to take over my life.”

Congratulations to the new parents!