Keke Palmer has had a busy 2023 so far. The Nope actress welcomed her first child in February. This past Monday (May 1), she dazzled at the Met Gala red carpet. And today (May 4), she gave fans a highly anticipated update on her music career.

Her next album, Big Boss, will be released next Friday (May 12) complete with an accompanying film. In her announcement post on Instagram today, she also gave a look at the album’s tracklist. The LP contains songs like “Love Language,” “Love Like This,” and “I Care,” hinting at a more emotional and intimate affair. It will be her first music release since her back-to-back Virgo Tendencies EPs in 2020. She dropped “Standards” and “Waiting” as singles this spring to tease the upcoming project.

“My new film and album, Big Boss, is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it!” she captioned the post seen below. “Thank you for joining me on this journey.”

Palmer initially planned to release Big Boss in March exclusively through Amazon, the same platform that gives early access to her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” The film blends visual album with documentary as fans get a behind-the-scenes look at her massive career. Sharing a clip on March 7 seen below, she described the movie as “a musical narrative that chronicles [her] experience in the music industry.”

While preparing for the first planned release date, Palmer took some time to reflect on her long journey to the top.

“It costs to be the BOSS! That’s the very fulfilling but harsh truth,” she captioned an Instagram clip from the film. “To get things done the way YOU want them, you have to invest. Not only your money but your time blood, sweat, and tears without certainty that it will come back to you. I have done this time and time again but not always with confidence and not always with pride.”

“Everything won’t be perfect the first time but you learn each time you follow through with your desire to create something and share it with the world,” she added, as seen below. “Before you know it you will make masterpieces like nobody else.”