Photo: WWD / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Keke Palmer has had a busy 2023 so far. The Nope actress welcomed her first child in February. This past Monday (May 1), she dazzled at the Met Gala red carpet. And today (May 4), she gave fans a highly anticipated update on her music career.

Her next album, Big Boss, will be released next Friday (May 12) complete with an accompanying film. In her announcement post on Instagram today, she also gave a look at the album’s tracklist. The LP contains songs like “Love Language,” “Love Like This,” and “I Care,” hinting at a more emotional and intimate affair. It will be her first music release since her back-to-back Virgo Tendencies EPs in 2020. She dropped “Standards” and “Waiting” as singles this spring to tease the upcoming project.

“My new film and album, Big Boss, is dropping on May 12 and I am beyond excited for you all to experience it!” she captioned the post seen below. “Thank you for joining me on this journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Palmer initially planned to release Big Boss in March exclusively through Amazon, the same platform that gives early access to her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” The film blends visual album with documentary as fans get a behind-the-scenes look at her massive career. Sharing a clip on March 7 seen below, she described the movie as “a musical narrative that chronicles [her] experience in the music industry.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

While preparing for the first planned release date, Palmer took some time to reflect on her long journey to the top.

“It costs to be the BOSS! That’s the very fulfilling but harsh truth,” she captioned an Instagram clip from the film. “To get things done the way YOU want them, you have to invest. Not only your money but your time blood, sweat, and tears without certainty that it will come back to you. I have done this time and time again but not always with confidence and not always with pride.”

“Everything won’t be perfect the first time but you learn each time you follow through with your desire to create something and share it with the world,” she added, as seen below. “Before you know it you will make masterpieces like nobody else.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Tasha Smith joins the 'Bad Boys 4' family as Marcus Burnett's wife Theresa

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Ms. Pat says she forgave family and her abusers, so she could finally start living

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces "F**k the World, It's a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023
