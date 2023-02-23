Earlier this month, Dreamville announced they will executive produce the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Although the body of work will be released in full on March 3, the first official preview arrived on Feb. 3 with “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute.

Yesterday (Feb. 22), Bas followed suit with “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” a hard-hitting Kel-P and Black Sherif-assisted release. The offering follows the theme of determination from the forthcoming Creed III film, as Bas opens up the thundering song with his inspirational lyrics:

“I’ve been waitin’ all my life, I’ve been spendin’ all my nights, contemplatin’ all my trails, oh my God, this not overnight/ I’ve been givin’ all my soul, I’ve been chasin’ all my goals, dedication all I know, that’s how hard I go/ Blood sweat and my tears, no, I will not surrender, if you take my lead, then we can fly together, heaven never seem to reach, it’s now or never/ We got what we need, but we don’t got forever (Mm-mm)”

Creed III is officially set to hit theaters on March 3 as Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In the movie, Damian “Dame” Anderson, Jonathan Majors’ character, comes back into Creed’s, Jordan’s role, life as someone from his past. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Bas’ most recent project was 2022’s [BUMP] Pick Me Up, a four-track EP complete with assists from Lil Tjay, Gunna, and Galimatias. His last full-length offering was Milky Way, which made landfall back in 2018. The LP boasted appearances from Ari Lennox, J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Correy C, LION BABE, Moe Moks, and mOma+Guy across 14 tracks.

Be sure to press play on “Blood, Sweat & Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif down below.