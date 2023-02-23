Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Earlier this month, Dreamville announced they will executive produce the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Although the body of work will be released in full on March 3, the first official preview arrived on Feb. 3 with “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute.

Yesterday (Feb. 22), Bas followed suit with “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” a hard-hitting Kel-P and Black Sherif-assisted release. The offering follows the theme of determination from the forthcoming Creed III film, as Bas opens up the thundering song with his inspirational lyrics:

“I’ve been waitin’ all my life, I’ve been spendin’ all my nights, contemplatin’ all my trails, oh my God, this not overnight/ I’ve been givin’ all my soul, I’ve been chasin’ all my goals, dedication all I know, that’s how hard I go/ Blood sweat and my tears, no, I will not surrender, if you take my lead, then we can fly together, heaven never seem to reach, it’s now or never/ We got what we need, but we don’t got forever (Mm-mm)”

Creed III is officially set to hit theaters on March 3 as Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In the movie, Damian “Dame” Anderson, Jonathan Majors’ character, comes back into Creed’s, Jordan’s role, life as someone from his past. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Bas’ most recent project was 2022’s [BUMP] Pick Me Up, a four-track EP complete with assists from Lil Tjay, Gunna, and Galimatias. His last full-length offering was Milky Way, which made landfall back in 2018. The LP boasted appearances from Ari Lennox, J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Correy C, LION BABE, Moe Moks, and mOma+Guy across 14 tracks.

Be sure to press play on “Blood, Sweat & Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Bas
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More