Photo: Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Keke Palmer is hitting the streets serving a five-course meal, Twitter says.

On April 29, the 29-year-old was out and about for the screening of her film Big Boss at the Atlanta Film Festival. However, before its airing, fans witnessed another showing — Palmer slaying the body category.

The Nope star arrived at the event, strutting in a cheetah print jumpsuit. Just a few steps behind her were her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and their 2-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Viewers were captivated by the natural enhancements Palmer recently opened up about after welcoming her first child.

“Keke Palmer looks tf good,” one Twitter user wrote. Another called the talented singer, “Keke thee stallion.”

In a previous Instagram Reel, Palmer disclosed the changes in her physical appearance. “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was lettin’ y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” she said. “Skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else Ba-ba-ba-body down… Get into it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

After the festival, Palmer took to Instagram to thank the event for showing Big Boss, which chronicles her time in the music industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

“Last night was incredible. So thankful to the Atlanta Film Festival for not only screening the Big Boss movie, but also for making me a recipient of the Ossie Davis Award. It means the world to be celebrated by my community in this way,” she wrote. Palmer later joked, “So happy that my LO was able to attend; being with him is all that’s ever on my mind. He is also my BBL doctor because honey, this body???! Don’t talk to me! I’s a woman.”

Big Boss will be available on May 12 on Amazon Music. Check out how other Twitter users responded to seeing Palmer serving body goals below:

