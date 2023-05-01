Keke Palmer is hitting the streets serving a five-course meal, Twitter says.
On April 29, the 29-year-old was out and about for the screening of her film Big Boss at the Atlanta Film Festival. However, before its airing, fans witnessed another showing — Palmer slaying the body category.
The Nope star arrived at the event, strutting in a cheetah print jumpsuit. Just a few steps behind her were her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and their 2-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Viewers were captivated by the natural enhancements Palmer recently opened up about after welcoming her first child.
“Keke Palmer looks tf good,” one Twitter user wrote. Another called the talented singer, “Keke thee stallion.”
Keke Palmer looks tf gooddddd 😍😍
— lulaa 🥵💎 (@lu_2_times) May 1, 2023
Keke thee stallion! pic.twitter.com/93AokX8JKN
— keke palmer updates (fan account) (@kekeupdate) April 30, 2023
In a previous Instagram Reel, Palmer disclosed the changes in her physical appearance. “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was lettin’ y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” she said. “Skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else Ba-ba-ba-body down… Get into it.”
View this post on Instagram
After the festival, Palmer took to Instagram to thank the event for showing Big Boss, which chronicles her time in the music industry.
View this post on Instagram
“Last night was incredible. So thankful to the Atlanta Film Festival for not only screening the Big Boss movie, but also for making me a recipient of the Ossie Davis Award. It means the world to be celebrated by my community in this way,” she wrote. Palmer later joked, “So happy that my LO was able to attend; being with him is all that’s ever on my mind. He is also my BBL doctor because honey, this body???! Don’t talk to me! I’s a woman.”
Big Boss will be available on May 12 on Amazon Music. Check out how other Twitter users responded to seeing Palmer serving body goals below:
keke palmer got pregnant then her skin cleared up, and her ass got fatter. i’m not saying that’ll solve all of my problems… but it’d solve two of them
— angel sin cielo (@rasonrodd) April 30, 2023
Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer looks stunning tonight! The body is giving! Who wants to get me pregnant so I can have a nice body, too? 😂 @KekePalmer 💕 pic.twitter.com/OAX9i2cmgW
— Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 29, 2023
Keke Palmer said she thick cause she be eating oats 😍 pic.twitter.com/cw30H4izY7
— CJ ᴺᴹ♐️ (@NickiClassics) May 1, 2023
Keke palmer… damn
— Mister Biscuit 🇭🇹 (@_MisterBiscuit) May 1, 2023
Keep the Keke Palmer catsuit content coming please. 🫡
— . (@The1stWright) May 1, 2023
keke palmer look toooooo good omg!!!
— lord just strike me (@joyceeetulo) May 1, 2023
