Today (March 22), Keke Palmer took a moment to reflect on what it means to “be the boss” as she announced that her musical narrative, Big Boss, will be out on Amazon Music on March 24. The film is a chronicle of Palmer’s experiences in the music industry.

“It costs to be the boss! That’s the very fulfilling but harsh truth,” Palmer captioned her Instagram post. “To get things done the way you want them, you have to invest. Not only your money but your time, blood, sweat, and tears, without certainty that it will come back to you. I have done this time and time again, but not always with confidence and not always with pride.”

Palmer added, “It’s been a couple of years putting this project together. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is what my mother used to say growing up. But wow. I’m so happy to be here! I’m so grateful for you, Big Billy Clark and Tricky Stewart.” She also penned special messages to other members of her creative team, highlighting the work they all contributed to bringing the project to life.

And lastly, she thanked Amazon Music for giving Big Boss a home and “seeing the heart” of the musical documentary. Earlier this month, Palmer shared a trailer for the film and its accompanying album. Viewers could see never-before-seen footage of Palmer, clips of the entertainment veteran on set, and glimpses of previous performances throughout her career.

Big Boss was created under Palmer’s KeyTV digital network that she launched in 2022. In January 2023, when she spoke with REVOLT, Palmer said she wanted to share everything she’s learned with the world because it’s her “greatest dream of all.” “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other.”