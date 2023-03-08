Keke Palmer is having quite the year. Yesterday (March 7), she shared on social media a trailer for her new film BIG BOSS, which will be released sometime this month. The 29-year-old actress revealed that the project is a “musical narrative that chronicles [her] experiences in the music industry.” Accompanying the film will also be an album, although additional information on it is currently unavailable. In the trailer, viewers witnessed never-before-seen footage of Palmer, clips of the entertainment veteran on set, and glimpses of previous performances throughout her career.

Back in January, REVOLT exclusively chatted with Palmer, who launched KeyTV, her digital network, in 2022. “I want to share everything I learned with you because this is my greatest dream of all,” Palmer shared at the time. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

When speaking with the Illinois native, she opened up about her aspirations for her new platform and the kind of parent she wants to be. “My goal for KeyTV is to be consistent because it’s a self-starting venture — while I have people working with me, nobody is telling us when we need to invest time into the network because we’re doing it ourselves,” Palmer stated. “I want to ensure I meet my deadlines and bring my ideas to life… finish what I start… I foresee the network having long relationships with creators and introducing new creators. I also want to establish relationships with brands and create a pathway to teach and train the next generation to break into this industry.”

Concerning parenthood, Palmer, who welcomed her son Leodis Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson on Feb. 25, revealed that she wants to be a fun and respected kind of mom. “I don’t know what type of mom I’ll be, but I’ll be engaged and entertaining my baby,” the Nope star revealed. “My mom encourages me as I embark on my new journey. She says, ‘You’ll go out there and love your baby; enjoy your time and blessings.’ She tells me I will be excellent, present, and give it my all. I can’t wait to give the content to y’all!”

Palmer is currently involved in many other projects, including the upcoming film Super Toys and HBO Max’s comedy series “Unfriendly Black Hotties.”