Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Keke Palmer is having quite the year. Yesterday (March 7), she shared on social media a trailer for her new film BIG BOSS, which will be released sometime this month. The 29-year-old actress revealed that the project is a “musical narrative that chronicles [her] experiences in the music industry.” Accompanying the film will also be an album, although additional information on it is currently unavailable. In the trailer, viewers witnessed never-before-seen footage of Palmer, clips of the entertainment veteran on set, and glimpses of previous performances throughout her career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Back in January, REVOLT exclusively chatted with Palmer, who launched KeyTV, her digital network, in 2022. “I want to share everything I learned with you because this is my greatest dream of all,” Palmer shared at the time. “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.” 

When speaking with the Illinois native, she opened up about her aspirations for her new platform and the kind of parent she wants to be. “My goal for KeyTV is to be consistent because it’s a self-starting venture — while I have people working with me, nobody is telling us when we need to invest time into the network because we’re doing it ourselves,” Palmer stated. “I want to ensure I meet my deadlines and bring my ideas to life… finish what I start… I foresee the network having long relationships with creators and introducing new creators. I also want to establish relationships with brands and create a pathway to teach and train the next generation to break into this industry.”

Concerning parenthood, Palmer, who welcomed her son Leodis Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson on Feb. 25, revealed that she wants to be a fun and respected kind of mom. “I don’t know what type of mom I’ll be, but I’ll be engaged and entertaining my baby,” the Nope star revealed. “My mom encourages me as I embark on my new journey. She says, ‘You’ll go out there and love your baby; enjoy your time and blessings.’ She tells me I will be excellent, present, and give it my all. I can’t wait to give the content to y’all!”

Palmer is currently involved in many other projects, including the upcoming film Super Toys and HBO Max’s comedy series “Unfriendly Black Hotties.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey shares Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' poster on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals first copy of debut children's book "Mary Can!": "I almost want to cry"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Tour Tales | Bahja Rodriguez details confronting a Twitter troll with The OMG Girlz

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.07.2023

Coco Jones shares old clip of herself singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an NFL game

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

The Weeknd brings the concert experience to all with new 'Live At SoFi Stadium' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Keke Palmer
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey shares Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' poster on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals first copy of debut children's book "Mary Can!": "I almost want to cry"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Tour Tales | Bahja Rodriguez details confronting a Twitter troll with The OMG Girlz

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.07.2023

Coco Jones shares old clip of herself singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an NFL game

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

The Weeknd brings the concert experience to all with new 'Live At SoFi Stadium' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Bozoma Saint John believes being unapologetic is key to survival

By Kiara Byrd
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tyler Perry in talks to take ownership of BET with majority stake

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More