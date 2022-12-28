The last act for the “Amazon Music Live” show will be 21 Savage. Amazon made the announcement earlier this week across social media.

The Atlanta rapper will the take stage tomorrow (Dec. 29) after the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans for “Thursday Night Football.” According to a press release obtained by Billboard, the Grammy winner is expected to perform songs from Her Loss, his new collaborative album with Drake, as well as debut new and unreleased tracks.

In addition to the concert, the show’s host, 2 Chainz, will interview the rapper and provide exclusive updates on his music career.

Drake and 21 dropped Her Loss on On Nov. 4. The 16-track project features Travis Scott and a sampled Daft Punk’s voice. The joint effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units, as well as 513.56 million on-demand official streams. The album had the year’s biggest streaming week for a hip hop/R&B album and the fourth-largest for any album ever. It also marked Drake’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third.

Do yo thang 21, do yo thang 🔥🔥 #AmazonMusicLive pic.twitter.com/gaaL3dxXVb — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 26, 2022

The project’s most recent success happened yesterday (Dec. 27) when Chart Data confirmed that it sold over 1 million total units in the U.S. That news arrived after the duo’s Christmas day (Dec. 25) accomplishment, when the same outlet reported Her Loss officially hit over 1 billion streams on Spotify. This gives 21 his first album to reach that mark on the platform, while Drake now holds the record with 12 straight.

Last week, A$AP Rocky performed on “Amazon Music Live.” During his set, he previewed a new song with Smino, “Mushroom Clouds,” that paid tribute to the late Mac Miller and MF DOOM. The Harlem rapper also confirmed that his forthcoming album is done.

“Amazon Music Live” is filmed every week in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. The concert series debuted in late October with guests Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. Last month, the Atlanta rapper took the stage with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits, including his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God DID.”