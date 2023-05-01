Today (May 1), Juicy J dropped off a new visual for “No Man,” which features Xavier Wulf and is taken from his recently released Mental Trillness project. Produced by Hitkidd, the track is a message of self-preservation, especially in regard to trusting others post-success.

“I’m a hitter by myself, I don’t need nobody else, I been killin’ s**t forever, I got bodies on my belt, you were swimmin’ in the women, I was sinnin’ in the women, made a killin’ with this pimpin’, I was sinnin’ for my wealth, if you ain’t from my hood, get the f**k from ’round here, don’t nobody from ’round here trust nobody from ’round here, don’t be askin’ for no help, she not f**kin’ with the help, I’m not hustlin’ for my health…”

The accompanying clip for “No Man” comes courtesy of Jack Rottier. Throughout, viewers can watch Juicy J and Xavier Wulf catch vibes at an unknown location with a fleet of classic cars.

Mental Trillness made landfall back in March with 18 songs and additional features from Finesse2Tymes, La Chat, Aleza, K Carbon, the late Gangsta Boo, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the album was created for “anybody dealing with frustration, depression, confusion, drug abuse, relationship problems, and more.”

“I’m hoping it will help you on your journey to healing,” Juicy J stated in a press release.

The Three 6 Mafia producer’s latest follows a string of well-received joint efforts in 2022, including Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa, Space Age Pimpin with Pi’erre Bourne, and Crypto Business with Lex Luger & Trap-A-Holics. He’s also contributed to songs like Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama’s “Been Smokin,” Conway the Machine and Sauce Walka’s “Super Bowl,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Southside Royalty Freestyle.” Press play on Juicy J’s “No Man” video below.