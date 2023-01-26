Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  01.26.2023

Truthfully, Logic has been one of the most profound artists of his generation. From his beat-making skills to his live performances to his ear for music, the DMV sensation is a gift. His rags to riches story makes his career even more great to witness as well. Though we have been told that he is retiring from music entirely in the past, it has been a breath of fresh air to see that sentiment was not true. Recently, he has been prepping to release a new LP of his own that will see the light of day on Feb. 24. Additionally, he shared that he will serve as the executive producer for Juicy J’s upcoming album.

It has been a while since Logic and Juicy J linked up on a record, but this new album just may be one for the books. The news came from an interview-style video uploaded to Logic’s social media yesterday (Jan. 25). He also hinted how the album’s sound will be. “For those of you who don’t know,” he said, “I, Logic, am actually executive producing one of Juicy J’s next albums.” Interestingly, he said “one of,” so maybe this year will be more fruitful than we thought. Still, Juicy J has not revealed any release date info or other album details. According to Logic’s word, fans expect a pretty unique and exciting escapade from the Three 6 Mafia icon. “It’s the most Dilla, Hip Hop, Alchemist, gangsta, Madlib, f**king dopest s**t ever,” he said.

In fact, readers might be surprised at the deep-rooted connection between the two MCs. Back in December of 2020, the Memphis rapper said that Logic helped him come up with his iconic “Shut the f**k up” producer tag. 2023 should be another huge year for hip hop. Are you excited for their new collab album?

