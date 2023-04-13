Soon, Lloyd Banks will unveil the third installment of his critically acclaimed The Course Of The Inevitable series. Back in March, he treated fans to a single from the forthcoming effort titled “101 Razors,” a collaboration alongside Wu-Tang legend Method Man. Produced by V Don, the track is a lesson in top-tier lyricism, beginning with Banks’ hard-hitting verse about his past struggles and the realities of the streets.

“The hood’ll damage you, you got thrown in the game with no manual, back on my feet after the scramble, got all the intangibles, so pass the man on, Louis Vuitton my handle, whether the weakest struck a sandal, I’m holdin’ up like a man do, n**ga, light up a candle, there’ll be opps leavin’ the state, a block season, the city made me cold, I don’t think I’ma ever stop freezin’, filet mignon for no reason, too many days of chop cheesin’, move like I’m under surveillance, but not for schemin’…”

Last Thursday (April 6), the G-Unit alum liberated a visual for “101 Razors” that came courtesy of Llama. The clip utilized a unique aesthetic with both artists delivering their bars from dark and hazy locations throughout.

Shortly after the new clip made landfall, Banks‘ took to Instagram to share a drawing of Method Man that he created as a youth.

“This hip hop thing captured my attention at a very young age,” he explained in the post’s description. “I used to sit in school, write raps, and draw pictures of my favorite [artists], and at around 11, 12 years old, [Method Man] was one of them. Now, in 2023, we actually have a record together! Unbelievable!”

Press play on “101 Razors” and check out the official artwork for The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain (out April 21) below.