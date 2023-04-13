Photo: Screenshot from Lloyd Banks’ “101 Razors” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Soon, Lloyd Banks will unveil the third installment of his critically acclaimed The Course Of The Inevitable series. Back in March, he treated fans to a single from the forthcoming effort titled “101 Razors,” a collaboration alongside Wu-Tang legend Method Man. Produced by V Don, the track is a lesson in top-tier lyricism, beginning with Banks’ hard-hitting verse about his past struggles and the realities of the streets.

“The hood’ll damage you, you got thrown in the game with no manual, back on my feet after the scramble, got all the intangibles, so pass the man on, Louis Vuitton my handle, whether the weakest struck a sandal, I’m holdin’ up like a man do, n**ga, light up a candle, there’ll be opps leavin’ the state, a block season, the city made me cold, I don’t think I’ma ever stop freezin’, filet mignon for no reason, too many days of chop cheesin’, move like I’m under surveillance, but not for schemin’…”

Last Thursday (April 6), the G-Unit alum liberated a visual for “101 Razors” that came courtesy of Llama. The clip utilized a unique aesthetic with both artists delivering their bars from dark and hazy locations throughout.

Shortly after the new clip made landfall, Banks‘ took to Instagram to share a drawing of Method Man that he created as a youth.

“This hip hop thing captured my attention at a very young age,” he explained in the post’s description. “I used to sit in school, write raps, and draw pictures of my favorite [artists], and at around 11, 12 years old, [Method Man] was one of them. Now, in 2023, we actually have a record together! Unbelievable!”

Press play on “101 Razors” and check out the official artwork for The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain (out April 21) below.

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Rae Sremmurd brings the energy in new "Torpedo" performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, and DJ Muggs team up on 'Champagne For Breakfast' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

The LOX, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe join forces for "The Game"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023
