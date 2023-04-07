Photo: Joy Malone / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

Season three of “Power” spinoff “Power Book II: Ghost” premiered last month, and ever since, Twitter has been chirping about the show nonstop.

At midnight (April 7), episode four, “The Land of Opportunity,” appeared on the streaming platform Starz and once again, the internet was in an uproar.

During the episode, some major developments occurred that fans had either been waiting on or weren’t expecting. Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) finally got a car — a Porsche. Over the past two seasons, viewers have watched the lead character take Uber, Lyft, or other means of transportation to handle his business. After repeatedly asking the show’s writers to get Tariq a vehicle, “Power Book II: Ghost” delivered it.

In another surprise twist, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) learned that her husband Lorenzo Tejada’s (Berto Colon) fingerprints were found at the murder scene of her son/nephew Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy).

Previously, Monet’s son Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) learned that Lorenzo accidentally shot Cross and gave his word not to tell. But now, Monet is on the verge of discovering the truth.

And in other news, “Power Book II: Ghost” unveiled earlier that Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) is still alive. And after seeing a picture of Tariq, her ex, and his new girlfriend, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), she may finally tell all she knows. But one of the best moments of the night was when Monet and Lorenzo’s daughter, Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo), got the opportunity to slap her mother after years of passive aggressiveness.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first follow-up to “Power.” The drama series follows Tariq “navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family,” according to the official synopsis.

Check out some of Twitter users’ reactions to the latest developments in “Power Book II: Ghost” below:

