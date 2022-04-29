By Regina Cho
  04.29.2022

Kaash Paige is back on the scene and she’s ready to take over. After dropping off some dope collaborations last year lie “MIA” with RAY BLK and “Bad Girl” with Strick, Kaash Paige returns today (April 29) with “Girlfriend,” her first solo offering since her well-received 2020 project Teenage Fever.  Featuring co-production from Adriano and Roy Lenzo, the freshly released “Girlfriend” sees Kaash Paige setting the tone with her flirtatious pen:

Say she want a superstar, that party extra hard (Extra hard) black SUV, pull up in a fancy car and I’m in a spaceship, bae, let’s go to Mars (Mars)/ Take you on a daytrip, I like shooting stars not the only one, tryna be the only one/ Tryna see somethin’, yeah, I had to show you somethin’ MVP for all my love, ain’t no one of one

In this room filled with trust, and it’s hella fun she just wanna get high/ I’m so used to goodbye don’t like spending no time, no time and I just wanna get higher, higher and set the world on fire, fire/ Until your time expire

If you want to see Kaash Paige live, she’ll be hitting the Rolling Loud stage in Toronto later this year in September. Back in 2020, Kaash Paige wrapped up her track-by-track video series for the aforementioned Teenage Fever, where she dropped a quick visual for each song on the album including ones for “London,” “Grammy Week” featuring fellow Texas native Don Toliver, and “Lost Ones.” The 13-track project dropped earlier that year in August and saw features from Isaiah Rashad, Don Toliver, ssgkobe, 42 Dugg, and K CAMP. Prior to that, she released her 2019 EP Parked Car Convos, which gained traction thanks to her popular hit “Love Songs.”

Be sure to press play on Kaash Paige’s brand new single “Girlfriend” down below.

