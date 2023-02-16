Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Mary J. Blige is gearing up for the premiere of her new show “The Wine Down” with BET. Yesterday (Feb. 15), the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer posted a sneak peek of her new show that will feature celebrity guests and close friends such as Taraji P. Henson, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and 50 Cent.

In her post, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter started by making a note to highlight a checklist of her career accomplishments as a singer, actress, and now a talk show host. She ended her caption by introducing her followers to the new show, premiering on March 1.

“The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, therealmaryjblige invites you to her brand new raw and unfiltered series,” it read. “Join Mary and some of her close friends for intimate conversations about life. Grab a glass and get ready for TheWineDownBET. See you Mar. 1 10/9c!”

 

In December 2022, REVOLT reported Blige secured two television deals with the previously mentioned network, a first-look nonscripted and a second-look scripted with her production company, Blue Butterfly. 

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” said Blige of the deal. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works, and there is much more to come.”

Deadline also reported that “The Wine Down” series “will be a part of the nonscripted deal and plans to bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics. Blige and special guests will have raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations over wine.”

In 2020, Blige founded her wine company Sun Goddess with Marco Fantinel.

Blige will serve as executive producer for her new show along with Ashaunna Ayars, Nicole Jackson, Lisa Erspamer, and John and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment. 

Halle Bailey shares extended trailer for Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

Luenell feels Claudia Jordan joining "RHOA" was "the worse thing she ever did"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Mary J. Blige delivers powerful performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous" at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

2023 Grammys: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.05.2023

Funny Marco admits to "holding back" in his viral Boosie Badazz interview

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.02.2023

La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi admit filming sex scenes can be super awkward

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.02.2023

Fisk docuseries to highlight first HBCU gymnastics team to compete at NCAA event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
