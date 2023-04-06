Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

The Louisiana State University athletic department has entered the White House invitation chat with their stance.

Last night (April 5), CNN reported LSU’s athletic division would “certainly accept an invitation” from the White House after winning the NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball.

The latest announcement comes after continued chatter about whether or not LSU would make the trip to Washington D.C. after First Lady Jill Biden also invited runner-ups, the Iowa Hawkeyes. After the Southeastern Conference team beat The University of Iowa in the women’s NCAA Tournament championship, Jill spoke about the two groups at an event in Denver.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” she said. “So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House. We always do. So, we hope LSU will come, but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

And Jill’s comments were not met with a warm reception by a pair of LSU Tigers players. One of the team’s star athletes, Angel Reese, shared an article on Twitter with Jill’s remarks and called it “a joke.” Her teammate, Alexis Morris, also hopped on the social media app and asked Michelle Obama if the team could celebrate with her and Barack Obama instead. 

Afterward, the first lady’s press secretary issued a statement clarifying Jill’s intentions. However, Reese did not accept the apology as she stood by her response on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. During the interview, she told hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss: 

“I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said … You can’t go back on certain things that you say … They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas.’ We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

The Obamas have not yet responded to the comments made by the LSU players.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (April 4), Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who was involved in a separate online discussion involving Reese, shared that her team should not be invited to the White House.

“I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them, and congratulations, obviously, they deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House on different terms, though,” Clark said. “That’s for LSU. That’s a pretty cool moment, and they should enjoy every single second of being a champion.”

LSU’s head coach Kim Mulkey previously stated after winning the tournament that she would accept a White House invite.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
Jill Biden
NCAA
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ is the biopic about sneakers everyone should see!
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
Web3

Web3 | 7 organizations providing opportunities to women in tech and beyond

In honor of Women’s History Month, check out these organizations that have made it their ...
By Ashley France
  /  03.31.2023
View More