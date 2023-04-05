Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The LSU women’s basketball team won their first-ever NCAA championship victory on Sunday (April 2) after beating out the Iowa Hawkeyes to secure the title. Following their win, First Lady Jill Biden invited the Tigers to the White House to celebrate their triumph, but it came with a catch. She also wanted to invite the losing team. LSU star Angel Reese, for her part, would rather party with the Obamas.

Reese spoke about her experience over the past week in an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast Tuesday (April 4). She noted that Dr. Biden alluded to sportsmanship when extending the invite to Iowa. “I just know if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be the same,” she said, as seen in the clip below. “If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House. I remember she made a comment that both teams should be invited because it was about sportsmanship. And I’m like, are you saying that because of what I did?”

Reese came under fire for doing a taunting gesture during the game first popularized by John Cena in the WWE. Iowa player Caitlin Clark did the same gesture in another game just a few days earlier but didn’t face any backlash. The team ultimately decided to turn down Biden’s invitation even after the First Lady’s press secretary attempted to clarify and only invite LSU. See the walk-back below.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t accept that apology because she said what she said,” Reese stated honestly. “You can’t go back on certain things that you say. You felt that they should have came because of ‘sportsmanship,’ right? [Iowa] can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

She went on to address the optics of Biden’s unprecedented invitation to the runners-up. “Stuff like that, it bothers me. Because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything, so it’s hard to see things like that and not to comment back on it. But at the same time, I have the platform right now where I can speak out and a lot of people have had my back through it,” she said.

“I’m proud to be in a situation like this,” she declared. “Nobody is giving her grace right now. Trust me, nobody is giving her grace and that’s why she’s trying to backtrack on what she said.”

Former President Obama, meanwhile, was thrilled at the Tigers’ victory. “Congrats to the new champs, LSU women’s basketball! They earned it, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more from them in the years ahead,” he wrote in a tweet seen below. Reese’s response? “I LOVE MY PRESIDENT!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
Barack Obama
NCAA
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
News

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

“Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq told a podcaster on ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More