Photo: Screenshot from Maino’s “Pressure” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

On Saturday (April 1), Maino unveiled a new single titled “Pressure,” which aligns him with frequent collaborator Jim Jones. Produced by ArizonaSlim Beats and B Hawk, the motivational effort sees the New York giants focused on accomplishing goals and living life to the fullest.

“Whether they love us or hate us the same, we know the struggle that come wit’ the game, chasin’ the money, not chasin’ the fame, so when they see us, we shinin’ the same, n**ga we pressure, nothin’ but pressure, applyin’ pressure, they feel the pressure…”

Directed by StreetHeat Films’ WillC and Tana, the accompanying clip shows Maino and Jones performing with a Brooklyn marching band. Maino can also be spotted delivering his bars from the top of a parcel truck.

Back in May of 2022, Maino and Jones joined forces to create The Lobby Boyz. That project consisted of 15 songs with additional features from Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Fabolous, Capella Grey, Dave East, Young M.A, and more.

It’s been more than a decade since Maino liberated his sophomore LP, The Day After Tomorrow, a 16-track offering with contributions from the likes of T.I., Meek Mill, and Roscoe Dash. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with a string of well-received mixtapes, including Maino Madness, Yellow Tape (King Kong & Godzilla) with Uncle Murda, and the K.O.B. series.

During a recent sit-down with Angela Yee (above), Maino opened up about his support for Taxstone. As previously reported by REVOLT, the incarcerated podcaster was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2016 shooting that took place in NYC’s Irving Plaza.

“I just don’t agree with the narrative that’s been put out there, as if Taxstone was there to try to look for a problem. Taxstone was actually there chilling.”

Press play on “Pressure” below.

