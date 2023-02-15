Hip hop was definitely in the Valentine’s Day spirit with the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yung Bleu, and Fetty Wap delivering emotionally charged releases on Tuesday (Feb. 14). Maino and Fabolous also contributed to the holiday with “Best For Me,” which features Stuy Babyz’s O-Wave and Yellow Zoo. Produced by Drumma Boy, the track contains a couple of romantic verses from the Brooklyn veterans, along with an infectious hook that brings everything together.

“She know she got it and she lookin’ at me like she want it, Van Cleef her wrist and I put double C on her, and she askin’ what it’s giving, yea, it’s giving me on your body, your body, baby, it’s her smile for me, her style for me, lil’ mama did voodoo, put a hex on me, shawty, you a diamond, nothin’ less for me, it’s giving you what’s best for me…”

Courtesy of StreetHeat’s WillC and Tana comes a matching visual that shows the collaborators enjoying themselves at a fly location. While a bevy of beauties keep Stuy Babyz company, Maino and Fabolous woo their respective love interests in separate rooms.

During the summer of 2022, Maino teamed up with Harlem’s own Jim Jones for The Lobby Boyz, a 15-song body of work with contributions from Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Bleu, Capella Grey, Young M.A, Dave East, and more. Prior to that, he released the solo effort Die A Legend in 2020. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Fabolous blessed the masses with his most recent full-length offering, the critically acclaimed third installment of his Summertime Shootout series. Since then, the “Make Me Better” star kept his fans fed via a regular stream of loose drops and featured appearances. Press play on Maino, Fabolous, and Stuy Babyz’s “Best For Me” video below.