Megan Thee Stallion can do no wrong in fashion.

Last night (March 28), the “Savage” artist took the world back in time as she stunned in a ’90s Paco Rabanne garment while supporting her friend and retired stylist Law Roach at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.

“We had this SS 1997 Paco Rabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment!” Stallion captioned her Instagram post. “[I] love you, Law Roach. Thank you, Julien Dossena.”

The 44-year-old fashion designer seemingly suspected that many would question him after seeing Stallion in an outfit that he had a hand in. So, he took to his Instagram Stories to dispute any confusion and reveal that the garment was a long time in the making.

“Before everyone gets their panties in a bunch,” Roach wrote as he shared screenshots of two emails from 2022. “My friend Julien Dossena remade this iconic Paco Rabanne look from 1997 for me in September for Meg.”

On March 14, over two weeks ago, Roach announced that he was retiring from the fashion industry. At the time, he wrote online, “My cup is empty. Thank you to everyone [who has] supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

He added, “If this business [were] just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and [the] false narratives finally got me! You win. I’m out.”

Many individuals speculated that there was more to the story, but on March 21, Roach made his reasoning clear to everyone on Twitter.

“I retired because I got overwhelmed and that I’ve never got a chance to properly grieve a great loss,” he tweeted. Roach added a follow-up tweet saying, “I just want to be with my nieces and family. It’s not more than that. Please stop.”

