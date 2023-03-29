Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion can do no wrong in fashion.

Last night (March 28), the “Savage” artist took the world back in time as she stunned in a ’90s Paco Rabanne garment while supporting her friend and retired stylist Law Roach at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.

“We had this SS 1997 Paco Rabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment!” Stallion captioned her Instagram post. “[I] love you, Law Roach. Thank you, Julien Dossena.”

The 44-year-old fashion designer seemingly suspected that many would question him after seeing Stallion in an outfit that he had a hand in. So, he took to his Instagram Stories to dispute any confusion and reveal that the garment was a long time in the making.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“Before everyone gets their panties in a bunch,” Roach wrote as he shared screenshots of two emails from 2022. “My friend Julien Dossena remade this iconic Paco Rabanne look from 1997 for me in September for Meg.”

On March 14, over two weeks ago, Roach announced that he was retiring from the fashion industry. At the time, he wrote online, “My cup is empty. Thank you to everyone [who has] supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

He added, “If this business [were] just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and [the] false narratives finally got me! You win. I’m out.”

Many individuals speculated that there was more to the story, but on March 21, Roach made his reasoning clear to everyone on Twitter.

“I retired because I got overwhelmed and that I’ve never got a chance to properly grieve a great loss,” he tweeted. Roach added a follow-up tweet saying, “I just want to be with my nieces and family. It’s not more than that. Please stop.”

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new "Don't Text Don't Call" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline hip hop's 50th birthday celebration at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Questlove tapped to direct live-action remake of 'The Aristocats'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023
