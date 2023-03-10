Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Yesterday (March 9), Deadline reported that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be working with Paramount Plus and Lionsgate Television to develop his new working-titled series “Vice City.” The project, which is an original idea created by writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, and EP/director Chad Stahelski, will also be a part of 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television production company.

According to the outlet, “Vice City” will follow “three friends and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid ’80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.”

 

On March 2, 50 Cent hinted at a new project with the same name but did not further elaborate on what form it would be in. Instead, the “Candy Shop” artist shared a poster with “Vice City” written in neon pink and wrote in the caption, “I will explain this later, GLG. Green Light gang. This s**t is bigger than ‘Power,’ trust me. Boom.”

“Vice City” is one of 50 Cent’s first projects since severing ties with streaming platform STARZ. While under the deal, the 47-year-old EP launched “Power Universe,” which includes “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” He also created the platform’s “BMF,” a show inspired by the infamous Black Mafia Family.

On Feb. 14, 50 Cent announced that he was partnering up with FOX entertainment on a non-exclusive broadcast deal to develop “scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series” under his and FOX’s production companies. “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 Cent said in a statement. 

