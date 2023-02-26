Kash Doll is still in awe that she has made the transition from rapper to actress. The Detroit native has become a series regular on 50 Cent’s “BMF,” which loosely details the early days of the street organization orchestrated by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the 1980s.

She first appeared in the drama as the recurring character Mercedes in 2021. Now, with the show in its second season, she has settled into her role, which sees her portray a single mother with ties to the crime mob she grew up hearing about.

“It’s a full circle moment, man,” she told HipHopDX in a new interview published on Feb. 25. “I came up hearing about BMF when I was younger and just seeing how big their movement was. Being a part of this story on Starz with 50 Cent, man, it just feels amazing. It’s something I can’t explain. I’m just grateful for that opportunity.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kash Doll revealed that she landed the role after sliding into 50’s DMs with videos of her showcasing her acting abilities. Lucky for her, the “Power” co-creator saw her potential and offered her the gig himself in a moment she recalled as being surreal.

In 2021, when she appeared on All BLK’s “Social Society,” she dished on what it is like working with the television mogul. “That’ my dawg, Big 50, I call him Ferrari. Remember he was like, ’50 a.k.a. Ferrari…'” she said to co-host Kendall Kyndall, referring to a line from 2002’s “Wanksta.”

She also addressed a common misconception about the G-Unit frontman. “He’s really like a gentle giant. He’s so sweet, he’s so sweet, he’s not who people think he is. Just don’ f**k with that man,” she added. “He’s so smart. If he’s sitting here, 50 bout to drop so much knowledge to everybody in here. He talks to everybody with respect, he don’t act like nobody is less than. He’s very professional, but he’s fun, you know what I’m saying? That’s my dawg.”