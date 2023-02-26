Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll is still in awe that she has made the transition from rapper to actress. The Detroit native has become a series regular on 50 Cent’s “BMF,” which loosely details the early days of the street organization orchestrated by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the 1980s.

She first appeared in the drama as the recurring character Mercedes in 2021. Now, with the show in its second season, she has settled into her role, which sees her portray a single mother with ties to the crime mob she grew up hearing about.

“It’s a full circle moment, man,” she told HipHopDX in a new interview published on Feb. 25. “I came up hearing about BMF when I was younger and just seeing how big their movement was. Being a part of this story on Starz with 50 Cent, man, it just feels amazing. It’s something I can’t explain. I’m just grateful for that opportunity.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kash Doll revealed that she landed the role after sliding into 50’s DMs with videos of her showcasing her acting abilities. Lucky for her, the “Power” co-creator saw her potential and offered her the gig himself in a moment she recalled as being surreal.

In 2021, when she appeared on All BLK’s “Social Society,” she dished on what it is like working with the television mogul. “That’ my dawg, Big 50, I call him Ferrari. Remember he was like, ’50 a.k.a. Ferrari…'” she said to co-host Kendall Kyndall, referring to a line from 2002’s “Wanksta.”

She also addressed a common misconception about the G-Unit frontman. “He’s really like a gentle giant. He’s so sweet, he’s so sweet, he’s not who people think he is. Just don’ f**k with that man,” she added. “He’s so smart. If he’s sitting here, 50 bout to drop so much knowledge to everybody in here. He talks to everybody with respect, he don’t act like nobody is less than. He’s very professional, but he’s fun, you know what I’m saying? That’s my dawg.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake and 21 Savage head out to sea in new "Spin Bout U" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and Murda Beatz unite on new "Raining" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent
Entertainment
Kash Doll
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023

Lil Wayne addresses Billboard/Vibe's ranking of the greatest rappers of all time: "I'm No. 1"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake and 21 Savage head out to sea in new "Spin Bout U" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and Murda Beatz unite on new "Raining" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More